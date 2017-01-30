Great Weekend for the Silver Knights

Syracuse Silver Knights News Release





The Silver Knights entered the weekend in need of two big wins, and the team stepped up in a huge way to deliver them and keep Syracuse in the hunt for a spot in the MASL playoffs.

Down a goal with less than 30 seconds to play at Harrisburg on Friday, forward Moises Gonzalez showed the MASL why Syracuse was so happy to sign him in the off-season. The man from Mexico has a knack for scoring big goals.

Not only did Gonzalez tie the game at 7 late in the fourth quarter, but he also provided the game-winner less than in a minute into overtime. It was the kind of a moment that can change a season.

For Syracuse, those goals meant the difference between being 4-8 and in last place, and 5-7 with a chance to take over second place on Sunday.

The Silver Knights rode the momentum of Friday's big win over Harrisburg to simply stampede over the Chicago Mustangs on Sunday.

The match saw the return of goalkeeper Bryan O'Quinn to the turf of Dave and Buster's Field, coming out of retirement as a player as part of the leadership shakeup by Silver Knights GM Tommy Tanner. O'Quinn played one of his finest matches for Syracuse, holding the Mustangs to two goals and earning the game's first star.

The Silver Knights were on the front foot from the outset, with the recently engaged Jerjer Gibson, who successfully proposed to his bride-to-be at the end of the first quarter in Harrisburg, helping lead the Silver Knights over Chicago and into second place in the MASL Eastern Division.

In one of the club's finest performances at home in the last few seasons, nine different Silver Knights scored goals in the match. One of which was by defender Zach MacNabb, his first of the season, that completely delighted the crowd and his teammates.

Syracuse routed Chicago 11-2, and the Silver Knights bring a lot of momentum into this Friday's match against the Milwaukee Wave.

The crowd at Dave and Buster's field energized the Silver Knights on Sunday, and there are still great seats available for Friday's match.

In appreciation of our fans and the impact they have on the game, the Silver Knights are extending the Buy One, Get One offer on tickets to Friday's match. It's a great deal to see your hometown team make its push for the playoffs.

The Silver Knights Box office is open, so why not give us a call at 315-303-7261 or stop on out to 7201 Jones Road to get your seats for the big match against the Milwaukee Wave this Friday night.

