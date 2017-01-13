Great Dane Duck Blind Demolition to Begin on Friday

The Madison Mallards have announced that demolition of the Great Dane Duck Blind will begin today, Friday January 13. The demolition will make way for construction to begin on the brand new Duck Blind built using 37 shipping containers.

The Duck Blind will be available for media access until 5:00pm today, with the best time for pictures and video from 10:00am - 2:00pm.

A pre-sale of Duck Blind General Admission tickets for Opening Night will go on-sale tomorrow, Saturday, January 14th at 8:00 am. They will be available through Monday, January 17th at 8:00 pm. To purchase tickets log on to MallardsBaseball.com. For this pre-sale tickets are available online only.

Mallards group tickets are on-sale now. To purchase group tickets contact the Mallards ticket office at 608-246-4277, info@mallardsbaseball.com, or stop in at 2920 N Sherman Ave.

