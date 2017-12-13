Graves Reassigned to Cleveland

News Release

MOLINE, Ill. - Defenseman Jacob Graves has been reassigned from the Quad City Mallards to the American Hockey League's Cleveland Monsters by the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, the Mallards announced today.

Graves, 22, has picked up one assist in 13 games with the Mallards this season. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Barrie, Ontario, native scored once and added an assist in 19 games with Cleveland as a rookie last season. Graves also played nine ECHL games- and registered one assist- with the Cincinnati Cyclones last year.

Graves turned professional after spending four and a half seasons in the Ontario Hockey League. Graves capped off his junior career by helping the London Knights win first the OHL's J. Ross Robertson Cup championship and then the Memorial Cup- which is awarded to the major junior champions of Canada- in the spring of 2016. Graves scored one goal and notched 20 assists for 21 points and accumulated 104 penalty minutes in 69 games while splitting the 2015-16 season between the Knights and Oshawa Generals.

Graves produced three goals, 39 assists and 42 points along with 452 penalty minutes in 281 games over the course of an OHL career that saw him skate for the Mississauga St. Michael's Majors/Steelheads and Kingston Frontenacs in addition to the Knights and Generals.

