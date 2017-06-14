Granite Extends Hit Streak to 12 Games in Loss

News Release

Zack Granite extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games with three hits but the Rochester Red Wings fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 9-3 Tuesday night at PNC Field.

Chris Heston (0-1) and Tim Melville both made their Red Wings (28-31) debuts in the loss.

Granite wasted no time extending his streak to 12 games, leading off the game against Caleb Smith (4-0) with a single. Granite also had a 13-game hitting streak earlier this season, tied for the eighth-longest in the International League in 2017.

The RailRiders (36-25) struck early and often, scoring twice in the 1st, once in the 2nd and 3rd to take a 4-0 lead. Heston lasted just 2.1 innings and was charged with four runs on six hits and two walks with one strikeout. Melville took over in relief and kept the Wings in the game.

Niko Goodrum hit a solo home run leading off the 6th inning to put Rochester on the board. Leonardo Reginatto added an RBI single with two outs in the inning to make it 4-2. Smith departed before Reginatto's hit and was charged with two runs on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

The Red Wings loaded the bases with two outs in the 7th after back-to-back walks but ByungHo Park grounded into a force out to end the inning. John Ryan Murphy led off the 8th with line drive that knuckled and was played into a three-base error. He later scored on an Engelb Vielma groundout to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Melville walked the leadoff hitter of the 8th and Donovan Solano doubled him in to give the RailRiders some breathing room at 5-3. Kevin Chapman took over on the hill and allowed the inherited runner to score and three more runs on four hits and a walk and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre capped the scoring at 9-3.

The Wings allowed a season-high seven extra-base hits including five doubles and two triples.

Next Home Game: The Red Wings are home for seven straight games beginning Monday, June 19 vs. Buffalo (Blue Jays) at 7:05 p.m.

