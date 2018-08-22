Grand Slam Powers Wild Win over Reading

READING, Pa. - A go-ahead grand slam by Rashad Crawford gave the Thunder a late lead on Wednesday night, and the bullpen held on in the final two innings in an 8-7 win over the Reading Fightin Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Thunder (69-59) batters drew 10 walks from Reading (60-66) pitching, just two shy of the team's season-high. The win dropped the Thunder's magic number to four.

Trailing 4-2 in the top of the eighth inning, the Thunder drew three consecutive one-out walks off Reading reliever Kyle Dohy. Seth McGarry took over on the mound, and after forcing home a run with a walk to Trey Amburgey, allowed a game-tying sacrifice fly to center field by Brandon Wagner. McGarry then reloaded the bases by walking Jhalan Jackson, and Crawford followed with a grand slam to right field for an 8-4 Trenton lead.

Crawford's grand slam was his first home run in nearly a full calendar year, having last gone deep on August 23, 2017 against Portland.

The Fightin Phils pushed back in the bottom of the eighth, as a leadoff walk and a Deivi Grullon single set up a three-run homer by Jose Pujols off Matt Wivinis to bring Reading within one run.

Reading loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but Wivinis got Grullon to line out to short and got Pujols to fly out to left, ending the game.

Jonathan Loaisiga had provided a strong start for the Thunder, allowing just a solo home run to Adam Haseley in the third inning and scattering just three hits over four innings of work. The Thunder overcame the early one-run deficit in the fourth, when Jackson and Crawford delivered consecutive RBI-singles. Reading, however, tied the score in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Grullon, and took a 4-2 lead in the seventh on a two-run double by Cornelius Randolph off Jordan Foley.

Crawford's five RBI in the game were a career-high, and Bruce Caldwell extended his season-high on-base streak to 15 games by going 1-for-4 with a walk.

Your Thunder continue the road trip on Thursday night at 7:15 p.m. against the Fightin Phils. RHP Nick Green (0-1, 3.60) will start for the Thunder, and RHP Harold Arauz (8-6, 5.06) will go for Reading. Pre-game coverage begins at 7 p.m. on 920 AM The Jersey or online at TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

