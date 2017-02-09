Grand Rapids Recalls Heeter from Toledo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday recalled goaltender Cal Heeter from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Heeter shows a 7-2-0 record in nine games with the Griffins this season. If he met the 900 minutes requirement, Heeter's 2.11 goals against average would place third in the AHL and his 0.932 save percentage would lead the league. The 6-foot-4 netminder recorded his first shutout in a Griffins uniform when he turned aside 35 shots in a 5-0 victory against Cleveland on Jan. 21.

Rattling off eight consecutive victories to begin the 2016-17 campaign in Toledo, Heeter is 10-1-0 in 11 games with the Walleye, totaling a 3.03 GAA and a 0.898 save percentage.

He has played in 86 career AHL games since 2012-13, including 76 with Adirondack, and posted a 35-43-6 record to go along with a 2.70 GAA and five shutouts. The 28-year-old has logged one game in the NHL, debuting with the Philadelphia Flyers on April 13, 2014.

A native of St. Louis, Heeter is in his first season back in North America after spending the latter half of the 2014-15 season with Zagreb Medvescak (KHL) and then splitting the 2015-16 campaign between Medvescak and Hamburg (DEL). In 28 games in the KHL, Heeter showed a 9-11-4 record and a 2.76 GAA. Closing last season with Hamburg, Heeter was 11-8 with a 3.00 GAA and a 0.900 save percentage.

The Western Conference-leading Griffins travel to Iowa to play the Wild on Friday at 8 p.m. EST.

