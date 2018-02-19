Grand Rapids' Jared Coreau Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

February 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Jared Coreau has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Feb. 18, 2018.

Coreau was perfect in two starts against the league's top-ranked offense last week, stopping all 66 shots he faced.

Grand Rapids brought a nine-game points streak (7-0-0-2) into a two-game series against Manitoba at Bell MTS Place, and Coreau helped the Griffins maintain their winning ways with 28 saves in a 1-0 victory over the Moose on Thursday night. Coreau came back on Saturday with his second consecutive shutout, making 38 stops in a 5-0 win to improve to 5-1-0 (1.41, .955) in seven appearances against Manitoba this season.

Coming off a Calder Cup championship with the Griffins in 2016-17, Coreau is tied for third in the AHL in wins (20-10-4) in 36 appearances this season, with a 2.47 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and two shutouts. The fifth-year pro from Perth, Ont., owns a career mark of 84-48-10 with a 2.42 GAA, a .919 save percentage and 13 shutouts in 146 AHL games, all with Grand Rapids. Coreau made his National Hockey League debut with the Detroit Red Wings last season, playing 14 games.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Coreau will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Griffins home game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...



American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.