Graham Reassigned to the Sound Tigers

February 6, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (February 6, 20 17) - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers announced today defenseman Jesse Graham has been reassigned from the Missouri Mavericks (ECHL) by the New York Islanders.

Graham, 22, recorded 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in 19 games with the Mavericks this season, ranking second among team defensemen. He also notched a goal and six assists in seven games with the Sound Tigers. Graham spent the majority of the 2015-16 campaign with Bridgeport and ranked second among team defensemen with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 52 games.

A native of Toronto, Graham has logged 47 points (10 goals, 37 assists) and 58 penalty minutes in 105 AHL games since his professional debut with the Sound Tigers on April 4, 2014. In addition, he has 41 points (five goals, 36 assists) in 53 ECHL games with the Mavericks and Florida Everblades.

Prior to turning pro, Graham played four seasons in the OHL with Niagara and the Saginaw Spirit from 2010-14. He captained Niagara in 2013-14.

The 6'0, 185-pound defenseman was originally selected by the Islanders in the sixth round (155th overall) of 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

