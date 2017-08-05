Gonzalez Doubles Twice in Shutout Loss

News Release

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Luis Gonzalez doubled twice, but the Intimidators failed to score in a 4-0 loss to the Grasshoppers on Friday night at First National Bank Field in Greensboro. Kannapolis (19-22 Second Half, 58-51) saw it's season-best 5-game winning streak come to an end with the defeat.

Dylan Cease (0-4) struck out seven over 4.0 innings while allowing two runs on five hits and three walks, taking the loss in his fourth start since joining the White Sox organization as part of the Jose Quintana trade with the Cubs last month.

Ben Wright tossed 3.0 scoreless relief innings to close the game, striking out three while limiting the Hoppers to two hits.

Gonzalez, the White Sox third round pick out of New Mexico in the June 2017 First-Year Player Draft, finished 2-for-4 while collecting his seventh and eighth doubles of the season.

In the bottom of the first, Greensboro's Trenton Hill singled in Aaron Knapp in the first inning for what turned out to be the game-wining run. Hill finished the game 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. In the fifth inning, Jhonny Santos singled to plate James Nelson and Hill to cap the Hoppers' offense with a 4-0 lead.

Michael King (9-6) earned the win 6.0 scoreless innings, limiting Kannapolis to three hits and a walk while striking out three.

The Intimidators continue this 4-game series against the Grasshoppers on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. as RHP RH Luis Martinez (5-1, 3.09 ERA) takes the mound for Kannapolis against Greensboro's RHP Dustin Beggs (9-5, 3.11 ERA). The Intimidators return home on Monday, Aug. 7, to begin a 7-game home stand, and tickets are available by calling the F&M Bank Box Office at 704-932-3267, or by visiting IntimidatorsBaseball.com.

