Goldeyes Unveil 25th Season Logo

News Release

WINNIPEG, MB -The Winnipeg Goldeyes unveiled the official logo for their 25th season on Thursday morning.

The foreground of the logo shows "Goldeyes" printed in the red and navy script first used by the team in 2003. The background features a silver "25" outlined in navy with a baseball fixated inside the number five. The bottom of the logo indicates the first 25 years of the organization which brought professional baseball back to Winnipeg in 1994.

The Goldeyes also announced three early-season promotions. The 2018 home opener takes place on Friday, May 25th against the Sioux Falls Canaries. Prior to the 7:05 p.m. first pitch, the Goldeyes will raise the 2017 American Association championship banner. Following the game, fans can enjoy the first of seven fireworks spectaculars.

The championship celebration continues on Friday, June 8th (included in Mini Pack #1) when the expansion Chicago Dogs make their inaugural visit to Shaw Park. The first 1,000 fans in attendance receive a replica 2017 championship ring.

The following night (June 9th), the Goldeyes host their third annual Bark in the Park event (included in Mini Pack #2). While the Goldeyes battle the Dogs on the field, fans are invited to bring their own dogs to Shaw Park to enjoy the action. The City of Winnipeg will once again attempt to break the Guinness World Records™ title for Most Dogs Attending a Sporting Event. The current record is 1,122 dogs, set by Major League Baseball's Chicago White Sox in 2016.

Additional details for Bark in the Park, as well as a full 2018 promotional schedule, will be announced at a future date.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2018 season on May 18th on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2018 home opener is Friday, May 25th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park. Season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group outings for the 2018 season are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com


