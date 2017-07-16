Goldeyes Sign Versatile Brady

News Release

Brady is in Sunday's starting lineup, batting ninth and playing second base.

Brady hit .231 with one home run and eight RBI in 28 games played earlier this season for the Kansas City T-Bones. The Lexington, Kentucky native ranks tied for second in the American Association with six outfield assists in just 11 games. Brady also saw action at second base and third base for Kansas City.

The 29-year-old Brady was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 48th round in 2010 out of Bellarmine College in Louisville, Kentucky. A right-handed hitter and fielder, Brady has reached the Triple-A level twice and the Double-A level four times during his eight-year professional career. Brady is a career .254 hitter with 33 home runs and 178 RBI in 441 games played.

Right-handed pitcher Zach Nuding has cleared waivers and is now a free agent. The Goldeyes' roster currently stands at 21 players, including 10 pitchers and 11 position players.

The Goldeyes conclude a three-game series against the Kansas City T-Bones this afternoon at Shaw Park. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

