Goldeyes Re-Sign Frontline Starter

News Release

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed right-handed pitcher Charle Rosario.

An American Association all-star each of the past two years, Rosario was acquired from the Gary SouthShore RailCats on August 10th in exchange for right-handed pitcher Daniel Minor, four players to be named later, and cash considerations.

Rosario ranked prominently on the American Association leaderboards in 2017, finishing tied for fourth in wins (11), tied for seventh in ERA (3.06), second in innings pitched (158.2), and second in strikeouts (132). The La Vega, Dominican Republic native set an American Association single-season record along with former RailCats' teammate Alex Gunn by making 25 starts during the 100-game schedule. Rosario held the opposition to three earned runs or less in 20 of his 25 combined outings, and posted a 1.34 ERA for the Goldeyes in six starts following the trade.

"I'm pleased to have Charle back in the rotation," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "Charle is coming off a very strong season statistically, and I'm hoping he can pick up where he left off."

The veteran right-hander has been among the best pitchers in the American Association since first joining the league in 2015. Rosario notched his 10th victory of last year on August 30th at St. Paul, which made him just the sixth pitcher in American Association history to win 10-plus games in three different seasons. The 29-year-old Rosario has excelled in Winnipeg, owning a 5-1 record and a 2.01 ERA in nine career starts at Shaw Park.

Rosario is heading into his 12th season of professional baseball, and is 60-29 (.674) lifetime with 13 saves and a 3.73 ERA in 228 games, 96 of them as a starting pitcher. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Rosario has struck out 705 (7.3 strikeouts per nine innings) and walked only 243 (2.5 walks per nine innings) in 874.0 career frames. Rosario originally signed with the Boston Red Sox as an international free agent in 2006, and reached the Double-A level in both 2011 and 2012.

Rosario first came to the independent ranks in 2013 where he helped the Can-Am League's Quebec Capitales win a fifth consecutive championship. Rosario was the winning pitcher in the decisive Game 7 of the 2013 Can-Am League Championship Series after holding the New Jersey Jackals to one earned run in four and two-thirds innings of long relief. The following year, Rosario helped the Schaumburg Boomers win a second consecutive Frontier League championship.

The Goldeyes now have eight players under contract for the 2018 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 6th.

Notes: Rosario won 12 games for the RailCats in 2015 and 11 more in 2016...the other five American Association pitchers with three seasons of 10-plus wins are Jarrett Gardner (Lincoln 2007-09), Ben Moore (Sioux Falls 2008, 2010-11, 2013), Derek Blacksher (Wichita/Grand Prairie 2009, 2012-13), Kyle Ruwe (Lincoln/Sioux Falls 2006-07, 2013), and Robert Coe (St. Paul 2012, 2015-16)...Rosario's 158.2 innings pitched in 2017 are tied with Hamburger (2016) for second on the American Association single-season list...Hamburger set a new league record in 2017 with 172.0 innings...Rosario set a RailCats' single-season record in 2016 with 155.1 innings, which is tied for fourth on the American Association list...Rosario has held left-handed batters to a .242 average during his 11-year professional career...the Goldeyes have since traded infielder Mitch Glasser and left-handed pitcher Onas Farfan (via the Cleburne Railroaders), as well as infielder Luis Diaz (via the Frontier League's Joliet Slammers) to fulfill the August 10th trade.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2018 season on May 18th on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2018 home opener is Friday, May 25th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park.

