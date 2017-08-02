Goldeyes Rally in Opener, Nightcap Suspended

News Release

O'Brien took a no-decision, allowing five runs, four earned, on three hits in five and one-third innings. O'Brien walked four and struck out one.

The Explorers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Campana singled to centre, took third on an errant pickoff throw, and scored on a Joe Bennie groundout to third base. Bennie drove in Dre Gleason on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the third to make it 2-0 Sioux City.

Bergin drew a two-out, bases loaded walk in the top of the fourth to put the Goldeyes on the board. In the next half inning, Gleason hit a two-out, three-run homer to right that extended the Explorers' lead to 5-1. It was Gleason's first career home run.

Sioux City starter Cody Forsythe took a no-decision, allowing five earned runs on five hits in five and two-thirds innings. Forsythe walked three and struck out seven.

Game one started one hour and 25 minutes behind schedule due to inclement weather.

The nightcap started at 10:27 p.m. with Mitchell Lambson making the first start of his professional career.

The Explorers jumped out to an early lead when Campana singled to right, stole second, and came home on a groundball single to centre from Jayce Ray.

Abercrombie led off the top of the fourth and reached first on a dropped third strike. Abercrombie then stole second, took third when catcher Jonathan Gonzalez's throw went into centre field, and scored the tying run on Pleffner's groundout to second.

The Goldeyes rallied for four runs in the fifth inning to take the lead. Jordan Ebert lined a single to right-centre leading off. Sohn followed with a two-run homer to left-centre. Rohm walked and went to third on a Romanski double down the right field line. Two batters later, Abercrombie scored Rohm on a groundball to third. Bergin made it 5-2 with a sharp groundball single up the middle.

Lambson had completed five innings at the time the game was suspended, which is a new career high. Lambson allowed two earned runs on five hits, walked none, and struck out five.

