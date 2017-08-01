Goldeyes Rally in Ninth, Win in 10th

News Release

With the Goldeyes trailing 4-2 in the top of the ninth inning, Andrew Sohn hit a one-out double down the left field line on a 1-2 count. Two batters later, Josh Romanski ripped an RBI single through the right side that scored Sohn and put the tying run on first. Reggie Abercrombie battled to a full count before hitting a two-out, two-run home run to left-centre. The home run came on the fourth consecutive pitch in which the Goldeyes were down to their final strike.

"It wasn't looking very good until Reggie stepped up and did what Reggie does," said Goldeyes' hitting coach Tom Vaeth. "Just a huge at bat for us and a big result. They did a great job in the ninth. They were able to scratch a few things out and give Reggie a chance."

In the bottom of the ninth, the Explorers tied the game when Joe Bennie scored on a two-out wild pitch.

The Goldeyes, however, re-gained the lead in the 10th, scoring two runs without a base hit. David Bergin led off and came back from a 1-2 count to draw a nine-pitch walk. Bergin took second on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a Tanner DeVinny sacrifice bunt. After Mason Katz was intentionally walked, Jordan Ebert hit a groundball to shortstop that resulted in an error by Tanner Vavra. Bergin scored the go-ahead run, and the Goldeyes added an insurance run later in the inning when Katz scored on a two-out wild pitch.

Victor Capellan struck out two batters during a perfect bottom of the 10th to earn his third save of the year.

"A lot of credit to the pitching staff," said Vaeth. "Just a good job by the guys to keep battling. That was a win we needed. It wouldn't have felt good if this one had slipped away. Bullpen was really good tonight. We were impressed with Chris Cotton and how he threw. Minor got the big strikeout. Victor doing his job. For the guys to keep grinding, it's just great."

Ryan Chaffee (2-3) picked up the win in relief for the Goldeyes, while Bubby Rossman (0-2) took the loss in relief for the Explorers.

Bergin hit a two-run home run in the top of the second to give the Goldeyes an early 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Eudor Garcia tripled to centre field and scored on an infield single from Daniel Jackson.

Tyler Ogle hit a two-out, two-run double down the left field line in the bottom of the fifth to put Sioux City in front 3-2.

The Explorers had first and third with no outs in the seventh, but Daniel Minor and newcomer Chris Cotton recorded three consecutive outs without allowing a run to score.

In the bottom of the eighth, Michael Lang doubled down the left field line and scored the Explorers' fourth run on a Garcia single to left-centre.

Zack Dodson started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing three earned runs on seven hits in six-plus innings. Dodson walked two and struck out four.

Keith Picht made an emergency start for the Explorers and also took a no-decision, allowing two runs, one earned, on seven hits in six and two-thirds. Picht walked four and struck out three.

Sioux City's originally scheduled starter, Kevin McCanna, had his contract purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier in the day.

The series continues with a double header on Tuesday evening. Each game is scheduled for seven innings. First pitch for the opener is set for 6:05 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Winnipeg Goldeyes return home on Friday, August 11th when they host the Wichita Wingnuts at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for all Goldeyes' home games are on sale now by calling 1-855-GOLDEYE, visiting www.ticketmaster.ca/goldeyes, or visiting any Ticketmaster location, including the box office at Shaw Park.

