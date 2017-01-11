Goldeyes' Murphy Purchased by Rockies

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes are proud to announce that catcher Tanner Murphy's contract has been purchased by the Colorado Rockies' organization.

Murphy hit .208 in 59 games played for the Goldeyes last season with one home run and 18 RBI. The Phoenix, Arizona native added 10 runs scored, eight doubles, and 13 walks. Murphy launched the Goldeyes' first home run of the year during the team's season opener on May 19th at Joplin's Joe Becker Stadium. A left-handed hitter and right-handed defender, Murphy set a career single-game high with four RBI on July 13th versus the Sioux City Explorers.

Murphy was originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 22nd round in 2010 out of Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale, Arizona. The 24-year-old catcher spent six seasons in the Orioles' farm system, reaching the Low-A South Atlantic League in 2014 and 2015. Murphy has hit .223 over seven professional seasons with 22 doubles, two home runs, and 48 RBI in 169 games played. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Murphy has thrown out 20 percent of opposing base stealers as a professional, and finished at 24 percent or higher in four consecutive years from 2011-14.

Murphy's contract is the 67th purchased by a Major League organization in Goldeyes' history.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2017 season on May 18th on the road against the expansion Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2017 home opener is Monday, May 29th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park. Season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group outings for the 2017 season are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com

