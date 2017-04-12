Goldeyes Land Former Second-Rounder, Romanski Returns

News Release

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Nolan Sanburn on Wednesday morning.

Sanburn was 2-5 with six saves and a 3.53 ERA in five starts and 32 relief appearances at two levels of the Chicago White Sox' organization in 2016. The Kokomo, Indiana native spent the majority of the season pitching for the Double-A Southern League's Birmingham Barons. At the end of the year, Sanburn was assigned to the prestigious Arizona Fall League where he was 2-0 with 18 strikeouts in 24.1 innings for the Glendale Desert Dogs.

"I'm excited to add another quality arm to the club," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "Nolan has Double-A experience, as well as experience in the Arizona Fall League. He can start or pitch in relief, so I'm excited about the versatility he brings to the staff."

Sanburn was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the second round (74th overall) in 2012 out of the University of Arkansas. In five professional seasons, Sanburn is 6-12 with 14 saves and a 3.62 ERA in 124 appearances, 109 of them in relief. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound right-hander has struck out 217 batters in 231.1 career innings pitched (8.4 strikeouts per nine innings), and has reached the Double-A level on two occasions. The 25-year-old Sanburn was a combined 6-5 with eight saves and a 2.96 ERA during his two seasons at Arkansas from 2011-12. On August 31st, 2014, Sanburn was traded from the Athletics' organization to the White Sox in exchange for Adam Dunn.

In a separate transaction, the Goldeyes have re-signed outfielder Josh Romanski. Romanski had originally re-signed with the team in January before having his contract purchased by the Minnesota Twins' organization. Romanski hit .305 with nine home runs and 64 RBI in 91 games for the Goldeyes last year.

Additionally, the Goldeyes have placed first baseman Kellen Marruffo on irrevocable waivers for the purpose of granting his release.

The Goldeyes now have 28 players under contract for the 2017 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 6th.

Notes: Sanburn was a draft-eligible sophomore when he was selected by the Athletics in 2012...Sanburn appeared in Major League spring training games for the Athletics in 2014 and for the White Sox in 2015...Sanburn played in the Northwoods League (summer wood bat league) for the Battle Creek Bombers in 2011, posting a 2.33 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 19.1 innings...the Arizona Fall League runs during October and November as a showcase league for Major League Baseball's best prospects at the upper levels of the minor leagues...Dunn hit 462 home runs during a 14-year Major League career, which ranks tied for 35th all-time in Major League history

2017 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

OF Reggie Abercrombie

OF Devan Ahart

LHP Kyle Anderson

1B David Bergin

RHP Victor Capellan

RHP Edwin Carl

RHP Ryan Chaffee

3B Wes Darvill

IF Jordan Ebert

RHP Joel Effertz

RHP Icezack Flemming

2B Casio Grider

RHP Caleb Kellogg

LHP Mitchell Lambson

LHP Kenny Mathews

LHP Kevin McGovern

RHP Cameron McVey

RHP Daniel Minor

RHP Zach Nuding

RHP Mikey O'Brien

1B Shawn Pleffner

OF/1B David Rohm

OF Josh Romanski

RHP Nolan Sanburn

IF Andrew Sohn

C Alixon Suarez

C Conor Sullivan

RHP Duke von Schamann

