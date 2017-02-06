Goldeyes Land Big Bat in Big Trade

Monday, February 6th, 2017 WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes acquired first baseman David Bergin on Monday as part of a three-way trade with the St. Paul Saints and Gary SouthShore RailCats.

Bergin joins the Goldeyes after finishing last year with the Saints, and has been signed to a contract for 2017. Gary SouthShore acquires left-handed pitcher Ethan Carnes from Winnipeg, while St. Paul receives the reversionary rights to former RailCats' infielder Jose Sermo, plus cash considerations.

"I'm excited to add David's run production to the club," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "I think he's a real nice addition at this stage of the signing period."

Bergin hit a combined .265 in 90 games last year between the Saints and Sioux Falls Canaries. The Tampa, Florida native finished fifth in the American Association with 19 home runs and tied for fifth with 71 RBI. The Saints acquired Bergin from Sioux Falls in August in exchange for two players to be named later. A right-handed hitter and fielder, Bergin added 18 doubles, 52 walks, and posted a .380 on-base percentage. Bergin first joined in the American Association in 2015 where he batted .331 with 15 homers and 65 RBI for the Canaries in 93 contests.

Over the last two seasons, Bergin has done as much damage against the Goldeyes as any opposing hitter in the American Association. Bergin is 32-for-98 (.327) with 21 runs scored, nine home runs, 28 RBI, and 22 walks in 28 head-to-head games against Winnipeg since 2015.

Bergin was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 30th round in 2011 out of Tennessee Wesleyan College (Athens, Tennessee). After two seasons in the Cardinals' farm system, the 27-year-old first baseman hit .319 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI in 73 games for the United League's Fort Worth Cats in 2013. That campaign earned Bergin another opportunity in affiliated ball with the Colorado Rockies where the slugger reached the Double-A level in 2014. Over his first six professional seasons, Bergin is a .295 hitter with a .386 on-base percentage and a .526 slugging percentage. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Bergin has averaged 95 runs scored, 34 doubles, 32 home runs, 122 RBI, and 71 walks per 162 games played as a professional. On April 25th, 2011, Bergin tied an NAIA single-game record with five home runs while playing for Tennessee Wesleyan.

Carnes was 6-3 with a 5.79 ERA for the Goldeyes in 13 starts and two relief appearances after Winnipeg claimed him off of waivers from the Texas AirHogs in June.

Sermo hit .311 over 29 games for the RailCats before having his contract purchased by the Boston Red Sox.

In a separate transaction, right-handed pitcher Victor Ramirez cleared waivers, and is now a free agent. The Goldeyes' acquired Ramirez's 2017 rights from the Joplin Blasters in October.

The Goldeyes now have 13 players under contract for the 2017 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 6th.

Notes: St. Paul sent catcher Aaron Gretz and outfielder Willie Argo to Sioux Falls on September 27th to complete the August trade...Bergin's season totals at Tennessee Wesleyan in 2011 included a .430 batting average, 23 home runs, and 69 RBI in just 56 games...Bergin played at H.B. Plant High School in Tampa which has produced eight Major League players in its history, including Hall of Famer Wade Boggs

2017 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

OF Reggie Abercrombie

1B David Bergin

RHP Victor Capellan

RHP Edwin Carl

3B Wes Darvill

2B Casio Grider

RHP Caleb Kellogg

1B Kellen Marruffo

LHP Kevin McGovern

RHP Cameron McVey

RHP Mikey O'Brien

OF/1B David Rohm

RHP Duke von Schamann

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2017 season on May 18th on the road against the expansion Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2017 home opener is Monday, May 29th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park. Season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group outings for the 2017 season are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com

