Goldeyes Ink All-Star Rookie

News Release

December 8th, 2017 WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Jordan Kurokawa on Friday.

Kurokawa (pronounced kur-oh-KAH-wah) was 7-4 with a 2.53 ERA last season in 17 starts and one relief appearance for the Frontier League's Lake Erie Crushers. The Honolulu, Hawaii native ranked second in the Frontier League in ERA and 11th in innings pitched (117.1). Kurokawa struck out 79 batters, walked 29, and posted the sixth best opponent's batting average (.238). The right-hander yielded just three home runs all season, which tied for the fewest of any Frontier League pitcher with at least 100.0 innings. Kurokawa allowed two or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 17 starts, and allowed more than four earned runs in only one of them. Kurokawa-who will be 25 on Opening Night-pitched seven innings or more nine times, including a pair of nine-inning complete game victories. Over his final 15 starts, Kurokawa tossed at least six innings 14 times with the lone exception coming in a game that was suspended due to rain. On July 12th, Kurokawa picked up the win in the Frontier League All-Star Game with a scoreless frame of relief. Kurokawa will be classified as a rookie in the American Association for 2018.

"I'm excited to add Jordan to the pitching staff for 2018," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "I'm looking for Jordan to pitch in our rotation, so obviously my expectations are really high for him."

Kurokawa is entering his third season of professional baseball, and was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 28th round in 2016. Later that summer, Kurokawa recorded a 4.19 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 19.1 innings for the Phillies' Rookie Gulf Coast League affiliate. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Kurokawa pitched four seasons at the University of Hawaii at Hilo (Hilo, Hawaii). Kurokawa was a combined 11-16 for the Vulcans from 2013-16 with a 2.96 ERA over 222.1 innings. In his final collegiate appearance, Kurokawa tossed a complete game, one-hit shutout over Hawaii Pacific University. Kurokawa was the seventh player drafted in program history.

The Goldeyes now have four players under contract for the 2018 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 6th.

2018 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

C Jesse Baker

RHP Jordan Kurokawa

OF Jonathan Moroney

RHP Cody Strayer

The Winnipeg Goldeyes celebrate their 25th season in 2018, and begin action on May 18th against the Cleburne Railroaders on the road. The Goldeyes' 2018 home opener is Friday, May 25th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park.


