Goldeyes Annual Open House May 6th

News Release

WINNIPEG, MB - Fans and media can catch their first glimpse of the 2017 Winnipeg Goldeyes at the team's annual Open House on Saturday, May 6th.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes' Open House takes place at Shaw Park, and runs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The free event is open to the public, and coincides with the first day of American Association spring training. Fans are invited to watch the Goldeyes during their first official workout as the team prepares to defend the American Association championship. Complimentary hot dogs (courtesy of Winkler Meats), soft drinks (courtesy of Pepsi), and chips (courtesy of Old Dutch) will be provided to the first 1,500 in attendance. Fans can also participate in guided tours of Shaw Park, which will run regularly throughout the event.

Season Ticket and 10-Game Mini Pack holders can pick up their 2017 ticket packages when the Shaw Park box office opens at 10:00 a.m. May 6th also marks the first day individual tickets for the 2017 season go on sale to the public, both at the Shaw Park box office and online at www.ticketmaster.ca

Goldeyes' players and coaches will be available for media interviews following the workout.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2017 season on May 18th on the road against the expansion Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2017 home opener is Monday, May 29th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park. Season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group outings for the 2017 season are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com

