Goats\\" Pen Tames Ponies

News Release

Hartford, CT- In a game featuring three lead changes, nine pitchers and a caught stealing to end the contest, the Hartford Yard Goats held on for a 7-6 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Monday night, launching an eight-game homestand before 4,507 fans at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Shane Broyles saved the game for the Yard Goats in a thrilling finish. After striking out the first two batters in the ninth inning, Broyles walked back-to-back men, but Matt Oberste was caught stealing, trying to advance to second base on a pitch to David Thompson that bounced in the dirt to end the game.

Relievers Troy Nieman, Edison Frias, Huascar Brazoban and Broyles held the Rumble Ponies scoreless over the final 5.2 innings of the game to set the stage for the Hartford win.

Yard Goats lead off batter Omar Carrizales jump started the see-saw affair with a lead off home run into the upper deck in right field in the first inning, to give the home team a 1-0 lead. The Rumble Ponies tied it in the second inning, when Oberste scored on a double play ground out.

Hartford batted around in the third inning, taking a 5-1 lead on Ashley Graeter's grand slam to left center off of starter PJ Conlon. But the Met's affiliate came right back in the fourth inning, knocking Hartford starter Parker French out of the game. The Rumble Ponies batted nine men and scored five runs to take a 6-5 lead. Two runs scored on an error by shortstop Brendan Rodgers, Patrick Biondi slugged a two-run homer and Luis Guillorme's RBI-double gave the visitor's the lead.

The Yard Goats bounced right back in their half of the fourth. Singles by Carrizales and Rodgers and a walk to Drew Weeks loaded the bases. Back-to-back sacrifice flies by Brian Mundell and Dom Nunez gave Hartford the lead for good.

Carrizales and Graeter led the the Yard Goats attack, each with three hits. Rogers added two.

