Goaltender Michael Garteig Reassigned to Comets

News Release

Utica, NY - Utica Comets General Manager Ryan Johnson announced today that the Vancouver Canucks has reassigned goaltender Michael Garteig to the Comets from the Kalamazoo Wings.

Garteig, 26, has appeared in four games with the Kalamazoo Wings this season posting a record of 2-2-0 with a .881 save percentage and a 4.23 goals against average. The goaltender appeared in eight games with the Comets last season collecting a record of 0-4-1 with a .897 save percentage and a 3.01 goals against average.

In 2015-16, he completed his senior season with Quinnipiac University, leading the Bobcats to the ECAC Championship and a berth in the NCAA National Championship. In 43 games played, the Prince George, British Columbia, native posted a record of 32-4-7, along with a career-best .924 save percentage and a 1.91 goals against average.

