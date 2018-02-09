Goaltender Matt Tomkins Reassigned from Rockford

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that goaltender Matt Tomkins has been reassigned to the ECHL's Indy Fuel. Tomkins will join the Fuel in Moline, Ill. as the club begins a three-game weekend Friday against the Mallards.

Tomkins, 23, saw action in seven games since his recall to the IceHogs on Dec. 27, putting up a 1-3-2 record, a 4.03 goals against average and an .869 save percentage. The rookie from Sherwood Park, Alberta recorded his first AHL win with a 32-save performance on Jan. 19, helping Rockford to a 4-3 road victory against the Cleveland Monsters.

With the Fuel this season, Tomkins has a 4-3-0 record along with a 2.73 goals against average and a .931 save percentage. The graduate of Ohio State University was named the CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week from Dec. 4-10, after stopping 88 of 91 shots over a pair of Indy victories.

The Fuel kick off a seven game road swing with three games in three days this weekend. Indy visits the Quad City Mallards Friday night at TaxSlayer Center before meeting the Kalamazoo Wings for a critical Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at Wings Event Center.

