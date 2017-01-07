Goaltender Lieuwen Recalled to Rampage
January 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, Colo. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced Saturday that goaltender Nathan Lieuwen has been recalled to the Eagles AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. Lieuwen has posted a 6-2-1-1 record this season with the Eagles, while registering a 3.48 goals-against average, and a .882 save-percentage.
The 25 year-old is a former 6th round pick of the Buffalo Sabres and appeared in seven NHL contests with the Sabres during the 2013-14 season. The 6-foot-5, 190 pound netminder has also played in 82 AHL games with the Rampage and the Rochester Americans. Lieuwen spent five seasons in the WHL with the Kootenay Ice, helping the team capture a WHL Championship in 2011 and was named the WHL Playoff MVP during that same season.
The Eagles continue a three-game series against the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday, January 7th at 7:05pm MT.
Season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on-sale now and can be reserved with a $50 deposit per seat by calling the Eagles ticket office at 970-686-SHOT (7468). A complete schedule can be found at www.ColoradoEagles.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.