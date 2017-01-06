Goaltender Kent Simpson Returns to Colorado

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced Friday that goaltender Kent Simpson has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. Simpson has posted a 2-3-0-1 record this season with the Eagles, while registering a 2.34 goals-against average, a.916 save-percentage and one shutout.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound goaltender is a former second round draft pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2010 NHL Draft. The Edmonton, Alberta native has appeared in 54 games in the AHL with the Rampage, Rockford IceHogs, Bridgeport Sound Tigers and Stockton Heat. He also played in one NHL game with the Blackhawks during the 2013-14 campaign.

The Eagles begin a three-game series against the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday, January 6th at 7:05pm MT.

