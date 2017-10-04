Goaltender Joe Cannata Assigned to Eagles

News Release

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced Tuesday that goaltender Joe Cannata has been assigned to the Eagles by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound netminder was a 6th round pick of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft and has already seen action in 116 games at the AHL level with Chicago, Utica, Hershey and San Antonio. During that time he posted a record of 54-41-8 to go along with a 2.76 GAA and a .903 save-percentage.

The Wakefield, Massachusetts native has also manned the nets in 31 ECHL games with the Kalamazoo Wings, Ontario Reign and South Carolina Stingrays, going 18-10-2 with a 2.34 GAA and a .920 save percentage.

Prior to moving to the pro level, the 27 year-old spent four seasons at Merrimack College, where he went 59-46-16 with seven shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .917 save-percentage. Cannata's junior season saw the goaltender win a career-high 25 games in net.

