Goaltender Daniel Altshuller Returns to Everblades

January 31, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, FL - The Florida Everblades announced Tuesday that the Carolina Hurricanes (NHL) have reassigned goaltender Daniel Altshuller to the team from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Altshuller, 22, returns to Florida where he has logged a 5-0-0-1 record, a 1.68 goals-against-average and a 0.934 save percentage this season. The 6-4, 201-pound netminder holds a 3-3-0 record, with a 3.03 goals-against-average and a 0.903 save percentage with AHL Charlotte this season. Altshuller has also been recalled by the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes twice this season, but did not play.

Altshuller has totaled a 23-7-2 record with the Everblades during the past three seasons. The Nepean, Ontario native is a third-round draft selection of the Hurricanes in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Altshuller will be available for Wednesday's game when the Everblades play host to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Germain Arena. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. (promotional details below).

Fans can catch the game broadcast on WJBX News, Talk & More on 101.5-FM.104.3-FM, 770-AM

The Everblades are the proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes ###

