Goaltender Austin Lotz Loaned to Reading from Tucson

December 28, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Austin Lotz has been loaned from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League to the Royals. In transactions undertaken earlier today, goaltender Matt Hilbert was signed as the team's Emergency Back-Up Goaltender, and he has now been released.

Lotz (6'1 / 188) (21), a first year pro who hails from Winnipeg, Manitoba, has played five games this season with the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL, compiling a record of 0-2-2-0 with a 3.79 goals against average and a .885 save percentage. Prior to turning pro, Lotz played five seasons of major junior with the Everett Silvertips and Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL. In his final two seasons with the Silvertips, Lotz won thirty-one games-five by shutout-in the 2013-14 season and followed that up by winning twenty-five (with four shutouts) in 2014-15. In his final season of major junior with the Medicine Hat Tigers, Lotz sustained a season-ending injury after playing in just six games. In 170 total games in the WHL, Lotz compiled a record of 75-63-17 with a 2.96 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.

NEXT UP FOR THE ROYALS

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28

v ELMIRA JACKALS

Santander Arena - Reading, PA (7:00 pm)

Pucks n' Paws Night

Riley Gill Bobblehead (First in Series of Four) Giveaway

Courtesy of Reading Health System

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

v WHEELING NAILERS

Santander Arena - Reading, PA (7:00 pm)

First of Five "Flyers Fridays"

Philadelphia Flyer Great Doug Crossman

Flyers Cover Wrapped Canvas Image Giveaway Courtesy of Reading Health System

"Five Decades of the Flyers" Specialty Jerseys (On-Line Auction)

Broadcast:

Broadcast Begins 30 Minutes Prior to Opening Face-Off

With Pre-Game Warm-Up Show

Digital Stream on iHeartRadio Rumba 1340 - Reading

Road Games Only: BCTV Telecast in Berks County, PA

(Comcast Reading Cable Channel 15, Service Electric Cable Channel 19,

Comcast Southern Berks Channel 965)

Pay-Per-View Streaming Video at ECHL.TV

39 Austin Lotz St. Adolphe, MB GOALTENDER

HT: 6'1" WT: 188 DOB: 05-27-95 (21) CATCHES: L

Career Notes:

v Selected, Vaughn CHL Goaltender of the Week, Everett Silvertips (January 2, 2013)

v Member, Gold Medal Championship Team, World Junior Championships, U-18 Team Canada (2013)

v Recipient of Community Relations Award, Everett Silvertips, WHL (2012-13) (2014-15)

v Signed to American Hockey League One-Way Contract, Tucson Roadrunners (August 16, 2016)

Royals Related Transactions:

v Loaned by the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) to the Reading Royals (ECHL), 12/27/16

-----Regular Season-----

SEASON TEAM LGE GP W L OTL/SOL GAA Sv% Shutouts

2011-12 Everett Silvertips WHL 17 2 9 2 4.19 .896 0

2012-13 Everett Silvertips WHL 42 15 19 4 3.37 .907 1

2013-14 Everett Silvertips WHL 57 31 18 5 2.53 .905 5

2014-15 Everett Silvertips WHL 48 28 15 4 2.73 .901 4

2015-16 Medicine Hat Tigers WHL 6 2 2 2 3.33 .898 1

2016-17 Rapid City Rush ECHL 5 0 2 2 3.79 .885 0

Major Junior Totals 170 75 63 17 2.96 .902 11

Pro Totals 5 0 2 2 3.79 .885 0

ECHL Stories from December 28, 2016

