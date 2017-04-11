Goalkeeper Dan Kennedy Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer

News Release

LOS ANGELES- LA Galaxy goalkeeper Dan Kennedy announced today his retirement from professional soccer after 10 seasons in Major League Soccer. During his career, the 2012 MLS All-Star appeared from the New York MetroStars, Chivas USA, FC Dallas and the LA Galaxy, while amassing 163 appearances, 485 saves and 33 shutouts.

Kennedy now joins the LA Galaxy front office in a full-time role, where he will work in youth programming and development, among other functions. Kennedy will also serve as the LA Galaxy English Radio Analyst for all Galaxy radio broadcasts on www.lagalaxy.com for both home and away matches, in addition to serving as the LA Galaxy II broadcast analyst alongside Joe Tutino.

"I am incredibly grateful to have spent 10 years playing in Major League Soccer," said Kennedy. "There are countless people - my teammates, coaches, fans and family - that have been deeply influential in my career and that have helped me forge some of the best memories of my life. I want to especially recognize my parents, my sister, my wife Stephanie and my son Archer, who have been unwavering with their support. I will walk away from my playing career proud of the time I spent in this league and how far it has come. I am excited to take this next step in my career with the LA Galaxy as I walk away from my time on the field."

Born in Fullerton, California, Kennedy attended El Dorado High School in Placentia before attending the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he went on to become the school's most successful goalkeeper in history. He is the Gaucho's all-time leader in shutouts (34), victories (63), and goals against average (.55) in a season and led the club and led UCSB to the 2004 Division I Men's College Cup final.

Kennedy made his professional debut with the Puerto Rico Islanders (USL) in 2005, going on to win 2005 USL Rookie of the Year honors. After joining Municipal in Chile, where he led the league with the lowest goals against average in his one season with the club, the Fullerton product returned to California when he joined Chivas USA. Kennedy featured for Chivas USA from 2008-2014, where he became the franchise's all-time leader in games played (144), games started (142), saves (451), shutouts (28), and minutes played (12,764).

The goalkeeper was selected first overall by FC Dallas in the Chivas USA Dispersal Draft after the club ceased operations following the 2014 season. He played for FC Dallas in 2015, making 16 appearances with a 1.19 GAA and 30 saves.

He joined the LA Galaxy ahead of the 2016 season, making two starts and three appearances in MLS Regular Season play.

