Goalies Peters, Morrison Signed to PTOs

News Release

Peters joins Penguins for the second time this season

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed goaltenders Anthony Peters and Adam Morrison to professional tryout agreements.

Peters has played 16 games this year with the Buffalo Sabres' ECHL affiliate, the Cincinnati Cyclones, posting a 10-4-1 record. Peters owns a .925 save percentage and a 2.34 goals against average, the latter of which ranks fourth in the ECHL. The 26-year-old from Blyth, Ontario has already appeared in three games for the Penguins this season, posting a 5.01 goals against average and .857 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Peters spent four years playing at Saint Mary's University. He was n amed 2014-2015 CIS Goaltender of the Year and was named to the CIS First All-Star Team in his freshman and senior seasons at Saint Mary's.

Morrison was last with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the team's training camp prior to the 2016-17 season. This year with the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers, Morrison has a 2-7-0 record, 3.04 goals against average and .900 save percentage.

Once a third round pick (81st overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2008, Morrison has logged two AHL games in his career. Both were as a member of the Providence Bruins, but one came during the 2011-12 season and the other during the 2014-15 campaign. He has a 0-2-0 record as well as a 4.54 goals against average and .885 save percentage in that time.

The Penguins' next game is Friday, Dec. 29 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Friday's game between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Hartford is also an Eyewitness News Fan Friday, with upper and lower bowl tickets available for $14 and $2 select draught beers available from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Puck drop between the Penguins and Wolf Pack is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Individual tickets for all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Season ticket packages for the 19th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including full season, 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

