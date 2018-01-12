Goalie Adam Morrison Signed to PTO

January 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
News Release
Morrison joins Penguins for Canadian road trip
BELLEVILLE, Ont. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed goaltender Adam Morrison to a professional tryout agreement.
Morrison signed a PTO with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earlier this season on Dec. 28. After being released from that tryout on Jan. 2, Morrison won three consecutive starts with the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Overall this season with the Nailers, the Edmonton, Alberta native has a 5-7-0 record, 3.03 goals against average and .907 save percentage.
Once a third round pick (81st overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2008, Morrison has pro career totals of 54 wins, 49 regulation losses, 12 overtime losses, a 2.85 goals against average and .909 save percentage.
The Penguins' next game is tonight, Friday, Jan. 12, as they take on the Belleville Senators at Yardmen Arena. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is Wednesday, Jan. 17 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Individual tickets for all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.
Season ticket packages for the 19th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including full season, 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
