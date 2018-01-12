Goalie Adam Morrison Signed to PTO

News Release

Morrison joins Penguins for Canadian road trip

BELLEVILLE, Ont. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have signed goaltender Adam Morrison to a professional tryout agreement.

Morrison signed a PTO with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earlier this season on Dec. 28. After being released from that tryout on Jan. 2, Morrison won three consecutive starts with the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Overall this season with the Nailers, the Edmonton, Alberta native has a 5-7-0 record, 3.03 goals against average and .907 save percentage.

Once a third round pick (81st overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2008, Morrison has pro career totals of 54 wins, 49 regulation losses, 12 overtime losses, a 2.85 goals against average and .909 save percentage.

The Penguins' next game is tonight, Friday, Jan. 12, as they take on the Belleville Senators at Yardmen Arena. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is Wednesday, Jan. 17 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

