Go-Ahead Run Thrown out on Bases to End Game as BlueClaws

News Release

GREENSBORO, NC - The BlueClaws had the tying run at second base with two outs in the ninth inning on Monday when Daniel Brito singled to right field, but Brito was thrown out trying to go to second base and tagged out by Luis Pintor to end the game as Greensboro topped the BlueClaws 3-2 at First National Bank Field.

Alastre had doubled with two outs and was held up at third on Brito's hit as Jhonny Santos threw a strike to the plate. Catcher Jarrett Rindfleisch picked up the throw and threw to second to get Brito and end the game.

The BlueClaws (15-22/55-52) have now dropped 11 of their last 16 games as Greensboro (19-16/56-47), winners of four of their last five, took the first game of this three game series.

Evan Beal, pitching in his second game with Greensboro, earned his first save. Michael Mertz (7-1) earned his seventh win with 3.2 innings of scoreless relief.

After Adonis Medina threw five scoreless innings to start the game, Greensboro got on the board with three in the sixth inning. James Nelson 's RBI double got the Grasshoppers on the board, and Trenton Hill followed with a two-run double down the third base line to put Greensboro up 3-2.

Medina (4-7) came out after six innings, allowing three runs on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

The BlueClaws took the lead with early runs. Luke Williams singled home Austin Listi in the second and Mickey Moniak singled in Arquimedes Gamboa in the third for a 2-0 BlueClaws lead.

Listi, a 17th round pick this year from Dallas Baptist, went 0-4 in his BlueClaws debut.

Jesus Alastre had two hits for the BlueClaws and is now 20-59 since joining Lakewood on July 4th.

The series with Greensboro continues on Tuesday night at 7:00. RHP Alejandro Requena (8-3), acquired from the Rockies last week in the deal that sent Pat Neshak to Colorado, makes his first appearance in the Phillies system. He will oppose RHP Brandon Miller (0-0).

