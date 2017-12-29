Gncu, Aces to Award Getaway Trip to Scottsdale

News Release

RENO, Nev. - In partnership with Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU), the Reno Aces will send four (4) Grand Prize winners to Scottsdale, AZ to watch up to three (3) Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training games March 15-17, 2018. The lucky winners are invited to bring one guest on the trip which includes a special VIP tour of Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

The complete prize package includes:

- Round trip airfare for two (2)

- Ground transportation to and from Phoenix airport; and from Talking Stick Resort to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

- Two (2) night stay at Talking Stick Resort

- Two (2) tickets for up to three (3) Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training games March 15-17, 2018

- VIP tour of Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

- One (1) gift card valued at $100

"With Greater Nevada Credit Union as our official field sponsor for the third year in a row, we wanted to give GNCU members an opportunity to see the Aces of past, present, and future at Spring Training 2018," said Reno Aces President, Eric Edelstein.

GNCU members and Aces fans can register to win by visiting www.gncu.org/aces from January 2 - February 2, 2018. Winners will be randomly selected. To view official contest rules, visit www.gncu.org/aces .

The Reno Aces will begin their 2018 Pacific Coast League schedule with a five-game series against Pacific Northern Division rivals, the Fresno Grizzlies, on Thursday, April 5. Season memberships are on-sale now at www.renoaces.com or by calling (775) 334-4700.

