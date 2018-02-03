Glines Carpet Re-Signs with Sox

News Release

MARYSVILLE, CALIFORNIA: Glines Carpet One Floor and Home has re-partnered with the Gold Sox for the 2018 season. The Ceremonial First Pitch during each home game at Colusa Casino Stadium will be courtesy of Glines Carpet One Floor and Home. "It's always great to work with family-owned business, especially ones that have been in the area as long as Glines has. We look forward to a great season," said VP/GM Michael Mink.

The family-owned staff at Glines Carpet One Floor and Home have been bringing their expertise to the Yuba-Sutter area since 1947. The store has floors for every home and lifestyle; and their flooring experts offer exclusive brands at competitive prices.

For more information call 530.645.2857, or visit them at 671 B Colusa Avenue in Yuba City. To request a free flooring estimate, visit www.glinescarpetoneyubacity.com .

