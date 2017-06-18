Glens Falls defeats Amsterdam

News Release

The Glens Falls Dragons (5-8) came alive late in the game Sunday night, roaring to a 12-4 win over the Amsterdam Mohawks at East Field, and improving to an impressive 5-1 at home for the season.

Mohawks scored first on the night, with Holden White (Wake Forest) and Julian Gallup (Niagara) each batting in a runner, making the score 2-0 Amsterdam through two innings.

Glens Falls responded in the following inning, after consecutive singles from Mark Powell (St. Rose), Miles Moore (Bucknell), Phoenix Hernandez (Southern NH), and Brian Wasilewski (Buffalo) ended with the Dragons leading the Mohawks 3-2.

Amsterdam introduced pitcher Ben Anderson (Binghamton) to replace starter Morgan McSweeney (Wake Forest) late in the fourth. Dragons' Anthony Vaglica (LIU Post) capitalized on the change with a single to allow Brian Uliana (Rider) to cross the plate, bringing the score to 4-2 Dragons. The following play, Dan Lowndes (Siena) made the difference even greater with a hit to center field to bring in two runners. The fourth inning ended 6-2 Glens Falls.

Mohawks narrowed the gap in the top of the sixth, where Dan Maynard (Maryland) notched a single that dropped in left field, bringing in two runners and making the score 6-4 Dragons.

Glens Falls welcomed Tom Taplin (Buffalo) in the top of the seventh, replacing starting pitcher Alex Phillips (Bellarmine).

Dragons caught fire late in the seventh inning as Amsterdam brought Collin Sullivan (South Florida) to the mound with bases loaded and no outs. Sullivan walked the following batter, Brian Wasilewski, allowing Dan Lowndes to cross the plate for the Dragons, and bringing the score to 7-4. Moments later, Jared Drizin (Bucknell) tallied an impressive double to deep left field, bringing in all three Dragons on-base, and increasing Glens Falls' lead to 11-4.

Dragons added to their lead once more in the bottom of the eighth, after a hit from Hernandez allowed another run. The inning, as well as the game, ended in overwhelming favor of Glens Falls, 12-4.

Phillips earned the win on the bump for Glens Falls. McSweeney took the loss for the Mohawks.

