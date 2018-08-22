Glenn's Big Hit Gives Saltdogs 3-1 Win

LINCOLN, NE - Alex Glenn smashed a bases-loaded double in the second inning and that is all the Lincoln Saltdogs needed as they defeated the Kansas City T-Bones 3-1 in a day game at Haymarket Park.

The middle game of the series had a special 11:00 AM start time as part of the Lincoln Public Schools Kids Rock the Park Day hosted by HyVee. 5,363 fans, mostly LPS fifth graders, packed Haymarket Park for the 10th edition of the event. The Saltdogs (43-44) and T-Bones (54-32) will play the nightcap of the doubleheader at 6:45 PM.

The Saltdogs offense grabbed the lead early. Randolph Oduber started the second inning with a hit. Then, two of the next three batters walked to load the bases for Glenn. The lefty pounded a double off the left-center field wall to score all three runners. Lincoln loaded the bases again in the inning but KC starter Hunter Adkins was able to strike out Curt Smith to end the side.

Saltdogs starter Brad Thoutt was dominant in his fifth pro start. The righty lasted a season-high six innings and held KC scoreless. The T-Bones managed just four hits and two walks off the rookie.

The T-Bones scraped across a run on reliever Derek Gordon in the seventh inning. Anthony Phillips led off the frame with a base hit. Next, he advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third when catcher Daniel Herrera's throw sailed into center field. Tucker Pennell knocked him home with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

Jose Jose tossed a scoreless eighth inning and J.R. Bunda earned the save by finishing off the T-Bones in the ninth.

The Saltdogs are 11-2 in day games and 8-3 in doubleheader games before tonight's nightcap. Lincoln is trying to take the rubber match in order to win its fifth straight series.

Kyle Kinman gets the start for game two. First pitch is at 6:45 PM with coverage beginning at 6:15 PM on ESPN 101.5 FM 1480 AM and saltdogs.com/stream.

