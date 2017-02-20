Glenn Stanford Named to Provincial Sports Hall of Fame

February 20, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - The St. John's IceCaps are proud to announce that Chief Operating Officer Glenn Stanford will be inducted into the Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Hall of Fame.

Stanford, already a member of the provincial hockey (builder), basketball (athlete) and soccer (athlete) halls of fame, will be inducted to the sports hall of fame as an athlete and builder at the annual Stars and Legends Awards Gala taking place April 8th. Stanford will join Gerald Lomond of Gymnastics (builder) and rugby's Rod Snow (athlete).

"The St. John's IceCaps are proud to extend our sincere congratulations to Glenn who is most deserving of this recognition," said IceCaps President and CEO Danny Williams.

"Though mainly associated with hockey due to his impressive track record in the American Hockey League and ECHL, those who know Glenn well can attest to his ability as a multi-sport athlete. Already a member of provincial halls of fame in three other sports, it is only fitting Glenn is honoured with induction to the Newfoundland and Labrador Sports Hall of Fame. He has made tremendous contributions to sport in our province and beyond, and certainly deserves this distinction."

A standout in provincial senior men's soccer with Holy Cross and Memorial University, Stanford also captained Memorial's basketball team. Stanford became involved in hockey first as Executive Director of the Newfoundland and Labrador High School Athletic Federation and then as manager of Memorial Stadium (St. John's) and eventually the St. John's Maple Leafs of the American Hockey League.

An AHL mainstay since 1991, when the 'Baby Leafs' were born, Stanford has spent the past 25 years managing and directing the business operations of four professional sports franchises and related properties, including the Maple Leafs (AHL, 1991-2005), Idaho Steelheads (ECHL, 2005-2007), Hamilton Bulldogs (AHL, 2007-2011), and St. John's IceCaps (AHL, 2011-present).

Stanford was part of two championship teams, as the Steelheads captured the Kelly Cup when he was at the helm, and the Bulldogs won the 2007 AHL Calder Cup. Stanford is also a four-time American Hockey League award winner. He was awarded the James Hendy Award as the league's top executive twice in 2002 and 2012, and the Thomas Ebright Award for lifelong contribution to the AHL in 2005. Stanford also received the Ken McKenzie Award in 1997 for outstanding promotion of the AHL in St. John's.

In addition, Stanford was named the 2004 Canadian Special Olympics Sports Celebrities Festival National Volunteer of the Year, and one of Atlantic Canada's Top 50 CEOs. In 2012, Stanford was awarded the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal for significant contributions to Canada.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.