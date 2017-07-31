Glasnow Garners IL Pitcher of the Week Honors

News Release

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians, in conjunction with the International League, today announced that right-hander Tyler Glasnow was named the IL Pitcher of the Week (July 24-30). Glasnow is the fourth Tribe player to earn weekly honors this season, joining first baseman/right fielder Joey Terdoslavich (July 13-16), left-hander Steven Brault (May 15-21) and first baseman Jason Rogers (May 15-21).

Glasnow, 23, went 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA (2 ER in 13.1 IP) in two starts for the Tribe this past week. On July 25 against Rochester, he allowed one run on four hits over seven frames, fanning seven along the way. He capped his week on Sunday with a dazzling start against Pawtucket, carrying a perfect game into the fifth inning. The California native struck out the first seven PawSox he faced en route to a season-high-tying 12 punchouts in 6.1 innings of one-run ball, giving him a Minor League Baseball-best 19 whiffs for the week.

Glasnow's dozen-strikeout performance Sunday gave him a remarkable 85 strikeouts in just 55.2 Triple-A innings this year (13.7 K/9.0 IP). He has rung up 11-plus batters in five of his nine starts for Indianapolis.

Among IL pitchers to have thrown 10-plus innings this past week, Glasnow ranked first in batting average against (.156, 7-for-45), second in WHIP (0.83) and third in ERA.

The IL weekly award is the second of Glasnow's career and his fifth weekly honor overall. He previously took home IL Pitcher of the Week honors on May 2, 2016.

