Glads Blank Ads 4-0, Snap Win Streak

News Release

Duluth, GA.- The Admirals saw their win-streak stopped at three games on Saturday night as they fell to Atlanta 4-0.

Saturday night was the first time that the Admirals had been shut out during the 2017-18 season.

On Teddy Toss Night in Atlanta the Gladiators got the first goal courtesy of Stephen Pierog just 10:29 into the opening period. Pierog collected his own rebound as he was falling and tapped it past Jamie Murray to give the home team the opening tally, and a 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.

In a penalty filled third period it was the Atlanta power play that got the lone goal of the period. With traffic in front of Murray, Atlanta's Derek Nesbitt took a slap shot from the point that found its way past Murray, giving the Gladiators a 2-0 lead.

Atlanta would tack on two more goals in the third period getting tallies from Luke Sandler and Alex Carrier before the final buzzer. Norfolk pressured Sean Bonar throughout the third period peppering the Atlanta net with 17 shots in the final frame.

Atlanta's Bonar stopped all 34 shots he faced while Jamie Murray stopped 36 of 40 shots.

Norfolk finished the night 0-for-6 on the man-advantage while the Gladiators finished 1-for-6.

The Admirals wrap up the three in three tomorrow afternoon in Charleston, SC against the Stingrays.

