Gladiators Weekly for the Week of January
January 30, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
The Atlanta Gladiators 14th season continues at the Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, February 3rd against the Florida Everblades at 7:35 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.
The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 11,355-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.
