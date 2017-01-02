Gladiators Weekly for the Week of January 2nd
January 2, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
The Atlanta Gladiators 14th season continues at the Infinite Energy Arena on Thursday, January 5th against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.
The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 11,355-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.
For all the latest team news, contests, and more visit AtlantaGladiators.com, or "like" the Gladiators on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlantaGladiators), follow the team on Twitter (www.twitter.com/ATLGladiators), Instagram (www.instagram.com/atlgladiators) or Snapchat (www.snapchat.com) at "gladshockey".
