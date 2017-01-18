Gladiators Swap Defensemen with Wichita

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators have traded defenseman Jake Bolton to the Wichita Thunder for defenseman Nick Trecapelli, the team announced Wednesday. Trecapelli, 25, was tied for the team lead in scoring by a defender for the Wichita Thunder to begin this season with 11 points in 24 games played. The rookie ended last year with the Binghamton Senators of the AHL appearing in seven games after completing a four-year stint for the University of Guelph of the CIS. During his time in Canadian college hockey, the Guelph, ON native registered 65 points in 101 career games for his hometown Gryphons. His best season came during his senior year where the 6-foot-2, 216-pound d-man earned 23 points in 27 games played. The Atlanta Gladiators 14th season continues at the Infinite Energy Arena on Saturday, January 21st against the South Carolina Stingrays at 7:05 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 11,355-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.

