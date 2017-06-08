Gladiators Name Jason Dawbin Director of Ticket Sales

News Release

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced Thursday that they have hired Jason Dawbin as their new Director of Ticket Sales. In addition, Joe Gelderman has been named Team President effective immediately and Clyde Patterson has been promoted to Director of Community & Youth Hockey Relations.

Dawbin joins the Gladiators Front Office from the United Soccer League's Pittsburgh Riverhounds, where he has served as their Director of Ticket Sales and Service over the past season. Prior to his time in Pittsburgh, he spent six years as the Franchise Ticket Manager for the NBA's San Antonio Spurs, and brings with him sixteen years' worth of sales experience in the sports world.

" We are thrilled to welcome Jason to the team," said Gladiators President Joe Gelderman. "His track record of success and experience at both the minor league and major league levels makes us confident that Jason will have a positive impact on the organization. In his new role, he'll oversee all aspects of our ticket sales and service and we look forward to his leading both to new heights."

Gelderman has been with the organization since its inception in 2003, and was named the team's Vice President and General Manager of Business Operations in March of 2015.

"Over the past two years, Joe has continued in his personal and professional development," said Toby Jeffreys, Gladiators Majority Owner. "With several key personnel and organizational changes since season's end, it made sense to change Joe's title to Team President to reflect his leadership and the new direction of our organization."

The 2017-2018 season will mark Patterson's fourth with the Gladiators and first as the Director of Community & Youth Hockey Relations. In his new role with the team, the Alpharetta native is responsible for managing all community affairs and events, including working with the Atlanta Metro Area's many Youth Hockey Programs.

" Clyde has proven to be an extremely valuable member of the front office during his time here," said Gelderman. "His passion for the community, hockey, and growing the sport here in Metro Atlanta make this position a natural fit. We're very excited to see the things that Clyde will accomplish in his new role."

