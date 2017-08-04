Gladiators Announce Anthem Opportunities for Schools

News Release

DULUTH, Ga. - Metro Atlanta schools have the opportunity to perform at an Atlanta Gladiators game and raise money in the process, the team announced on Friday.

Through the Gladiators Anthem Program, schools can book pre-game performances of the American or Canadian anthems, or intermission performances of "God Bless America" or "America the Beautiful." A minimum ticket purchase of 50 tickets is required, but most schools use the event as an opportunity to hold a school-wide fundraiser. Under the fundraising program, the participating school receives $5 (less applicable taxes) per ticket sold, and during the 2016-2017 season alone, over $58,000 was raised via Gladiators Fundraisers.

"Singing at the Gladiators game is something that my students look forward to every year," said Susan Ahmed, Music Specialist at Lake Windward Elementary in Alpharetta. "It is a great fundraiser and a time when we can let our talents shine. The staff is amazing to work with and the evening is enjoyed by both students and their families."

The Gladiators play 36 regular season home games each season, with three opportunities each night for performances. In an effort to reward the schools who support the team year after year, Atlanta's sales staff offers game dates to returning schools each summer as soon as the schedule is released. While some games are already fully booked for 17-18, there are plenty of opening for schools interested on getting in on the fundraising action!

"Performing at a Glads game is a truly exciting opportunity for the students," according to Angela Kirkland, Music Teacher at Roberts Elementary in Suwanee. "This will be our 7th year performing, and the students and their families enjoy this opportunity each year!

"This is also a great way to help your music program financially. The students love the excitement of the game as well as the chance to be able to sing, and this event helps us earn funding for our school chorus program."

Metro Atlanta schools interested in learning more about the fundraising and anthem programs, or who would like to book their school for a performance, should contact the Gladiators Front Office at 770-497-5100.

The Atlanta Gladiators 15th anniversary season kicks off at the Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, October 20th against the Florida Everblades at 7:35 PM. For ticket package information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 11,355-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.

