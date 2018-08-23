Gladiators Announce 2018-19 Promotional Schedule

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced Thursday the promotional schedule for the 36 home games of the 2018-19 season.

"We are stepping up our game this season in regard to the promotional schedule," said Team President Scott Henrichsen. "All 36 games throughout the season will have an entertaining theme or promotion. In years past we have only had a few special theme nights - this year we're pulling out all the stops."

OPENING WEEKEND - OCTOBER 19 AND 20

The Gladiators kick off the 2018-19 season with the first two home games full of activities. On opening night, Friday, October 19, fans will have the opportunity to see the new jerseys in action for the first time. Every fan through the door will also receive a FREE magnetic schedule. On Saturday, October 20, the team will be hosting a pre-game tailgate party in the Infinite Energy Arena parking lot featuring street hockey, food options, music and fun for the whole family. In addition, every fan in attendance will receive a collectable team calendar.

HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER WEEKEND - NOVEMBER 16-18:

The Gladiators drop the gloves against cancer with a full weekend of home games on November 16, 17 and 18. As always, various initiatives will be in place to raise awareness and funds for cancer prevention and research.

NICKELODEON TAKEOVER NIGHT - NOVEMBER 17:

In addition to Hockey Fights Cancer painted ice, Saturday, November 17 is also our "first-ever" Nickelodeon Takeover Night with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Gladiators will be wearing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-inspired jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game with all the proceeds going to the P4 Foundation. The night will also feature a $5 Frenzy with Gladiators themed tumblers.

SING FOR SANTA NIGHTS - NOVEMBER 30 and DECEMBER 7:

For the 16th straight year, the Sing for Santa concerts are back! Youth singing groups will have two different Friday night dates to choose from to be part of the annual Sing for Santa concert. The Sing for Santa Chorus will sing the National Anthem before the game, and during one of the intermissions, all the children will sing Christmas carols to Santa Claus. Contact the Gladiators front office if you'd like your singing group to be part of Sing for Santa 2018.

WIENER DOG RACE - DECEMBER 27:

Building off the popularity of this event last season, the Gladiators are bringing back the Wiener Dog Race on Thursday, December 27. Fans can sign up their wiener dogs, or similar small breeds under 25 pounds, to race on the ice during the first intermission. The winning dog and its owner will win great prizes from the Gladiators.

WIZARD NIGHT - DECEMBER 29:

Calling all wizards! Join us Saturday, December 29 for our inaugural Wizard Night. On this evening, the Gladiators will have an abundance of Harry Potter-themed events all night long.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS - JANUARY 12:

The fan-favorite promotion is back for the 16th consecutive season on Saturday, January 12. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used stuffed animals to throw on the ice after the team's first goal. We are looking to break our record from last season, which amassed over 5,500 stuffed animals. All the stuffed animals collected are donated to local charities and hospitals. You don't want to miss Teddy Bear Toss Night!

STAR WARS NIGHT - JANUARY 26:

May the force be with you and the Gladiators on Saturday, January 26. The wildly popular Star Wars Night returns with over 50 movie-quality characters in attendance courtesy of the Georgia 501st Legion. The Star Wars meet and greet will be back again as well, where fans can eat dinner and get exclusive time with Star Wars characters prior to the start of the game. As always, the game will feature Star Wars-themed elements throughout the night.

SUPER SATURDAY - FEBRUARY 2:

The day before the "Big Game" down in Atlanta, take advantage of numerous deals and special events going on at the Gladiators game. This night's main attraction will be the $5 Frenzy Jersey! Get a replica mesh Gladiators jersey for just $5 along with many other super deals all night long.

ZOMBIE NIGHT - FEBRUARY 15:

For the first time ever, the Gladiators are holding Zombie Night at the Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, February 15. Walking Dead and famous Zombie movies will be the focus during the night, with fun activities centered around our undead friends.

MARVEL SUPER HERO NIGHT - MARCH 23:

Come meet Thor and Captain America and bid on Groot-themed, game-worn jerseys. Dress up like your favorite superhero and join the Gladiators for a fun night of superhero-themed activities. A $5 frenzy will also be a part of this night.

FRENCH BULLDOG RACE - MARCH 27:

Just like the Wiener Dog Race in December, the Gladiators are hosting a race on the ice, during an intermission, for French Bulldogs and similar breeds. The winning dog and owner will receive great prizes from the Gladiators.

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT - APRIL 7:

We show our appreciation for you, the fans, on Sunday, April 7. A variety of giveaways will be showcased at the last regular season home game of the year. The team's game-worn third jerseys will be auctioned off after the game right off the players' backs!

WILD WEDNESDAYS - EVERY WEDNESDAY:

Every single Wednesday during the season will be a Wild Wednesday. Multiple activities, including Guaranteed Win Wednesdays, will take place at all mid-week games this season. Look for full details and a description of Wild Wednesdays soon.

FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES:

The 2018-19 schedule is loaded with 11 Friday night games, and the team has filled those nights will different promotions. Every Friday is a Kroger Family Friday. CLICK HERE for details on the Kroger Family Friday deal! Every Friday is also Student Night. Students of all ages (K-college) can get tickets to all 11 Friday games for only $55! CLICK HERE for details on the 2018-19 Student Pass.

The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey begins at the Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, October 19th against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:35 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 10,867-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.

