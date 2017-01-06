Gladiators Adjust Tonight's Home Game

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced this morning that the start time for tonight's home game against the Tulsa Oilers has been moved up to 6:35 PM in advance of the incoming winter weather projected to hit the Metro Atlanta area.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game who wish to not attend can exchange them for any remaining 2016-2017 Gladiators home game. Exchanges should be made at the original point of purchase.

The Atlanta Gladiators 14th season continues at the Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, January 6th against the Tulsa Oilers at 6:35 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

