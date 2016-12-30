Gjurich, Dawgs Take out Mayhem in OT, 3-2

December 30, 2016 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, VA - Tyler Gjurich scored the game-winning goal in overtime, Ryan de Melo made 36 saves and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Macon Mayhem, 3-2, Friday night at the Berglund Center. Gjurich recorded two goals and an assist for his second straight multi-point game.

With the game tied at two in overtime, Macon's John Siemer was called for an interference penalty, giving the Dawgs a 4-on-3 power play. Working on the man-advantage, Mike Driscoll set Gjurich up outside of the crease on the left side and he wristed the puck past Macon goaltender Jordan Ruby for the game-winner.

Gjurich notched two goals and an assist for his fifth multi-point game of the season and his second in a row.

Roanoke started fast and struck first just 2:05 into the game. Daniel Vernace gathered the puck below the net and sent a backhander banking off of Ruby's back. It bounced over the goal line and into the net to give the Dawgs a 1-0 lead.

Late in the first period with the Rail Yard Dawgs working on a 5-on-3 power play, Nick Schneider found Massimo Lamacchia on the half-wall. Lamacchia sent a pass into the slot for Gjurich who blistered it past Ruby, making it 2-0.

That lead held until the third as de Melo stopped the first 26 shots he faced. He was bested on a power play just 28 seconds into the final period however as Matt Summers snuck a stuff attempt past him. Siemer tied the game just under two minutes later with a wrister from the left wing.

de Melo stopped 36 of the 38 shots that he faced and was named the game's first star. The Rail Yard Dawgs went 2-for-6 on the power play, their first game with multiple power play goals since a 4-2 win over Fayetteville on November 4.

Roanoke improved to 6-11-3 with the win while the Mayhem fell to 16-3-3. The Dawgs will remain on home ice on Friday to host the Knoxville Ice Bears. The New Year's Eve puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at the Berglund Center.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.