GJ Splits the Bill with Missoula

After dropping game one of a doubleheader Tuesday night at Ogren park Allegiance Field to the Missoula Osprey 2-1, the Grand Junction Rockies came back in the night-cap and scored a come-from-behind 6-4 win in eight innings.

The Rockies rallied in the seventh inning when three straight batters reached with two out after Hunter Stovall's 1-out single. Niko Decolati singled and Grant Lavigne walked. Down to his final strike, Daniel Montano kept the game alive with a bases loaded walk, and after Michael Agis kept the Osprey off the board to send the game to extras, the Rockies offense went off.

With Zach Hall starting the eighth inning on second base, Reese Berberet gave the Rockies their first lead of the game with an RBI double, and after Franklin Garcia walked, Cristopher Navarro's 2-run double made it a three-run game. Stovall followed with his third hit of the game to make it 6-2.

The Osprey scored two runs against Aneudy Duarte in the bottom of the eighth inning and had the tying run on base, but on his first pitch, Alexander Martinez induced a broken bat ground ball to second from Eddie Hernandez to lock down his 15th save of the season. Agis earned the win to improve to 5-3.

Decolati and Stovall finished with three hits, while Berberet added two.

Zach Almond finished with three hits, including a home run for the Osprey.

In game one, Ryan Rolison tossed three hitless and left the game leading 1-0 thanks to an unearned run in the first, but after Zack Shannon tied the game with his 12th home run of the season in the fifth, Hernandez followed Kristian Robinson's infield single with an RBI double.

Stovall and Decolati had two hits in the game for the Rockies, but they finished 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

With the split of the twin-bill, the Rockies are now 15-9 in the second half, 35-27 overall, and with 14 games to play, they lead Ogden by 2 games in the South Division with Idaho Falls sitting at 3.5 games out.

The Rockies and Osprey will continue their 4-game series Wednesday night. The first pitch from Ogren Park Allegiance Field is set for 7:15.

