GJ Rockies Announce 2017 Coaching Staff

The Grand Junction Rockies are proud to announce its coaching staff for the 2017 season. Returning to manage the team is Frank Gonzales. He will be joined by hitting coach Lee Stevens, pitching coach Doug Jones, Trainer John Duff, physical performance coach Phil Bailey, and development supervisor Andy Gonzalez. The announcements were made Thursday by Grand Junction's parent club, the Colorado Rockies.

Gonzales will be back for his second season in Grand Junction and his fifth season coaching in the Colorado Rockies organization. He also managed the Boise Hawks in 2014 and was the pitching coach for the Short-A Tri-City Dust Devils prior to that. The La Junta, CO native spent eight years playing professional baseball in the Detroit Tigers organization. Gonzales was also the head baseball coach at Ft. Collins High School for four years and the club baseball team at Colorado State University for six years.

Stevens returns to Grand Junction having previously coached with the Rockies from 2013-2015. He spent the 2016 season serving as the hitting coach for High-A Modesto. Stevens has spent five seasons coaching in the Colorado Rockies organization. Stevens played eight years in the Major Leagues with California, Texas, Montreal, and Cleveland and has been in professional baseball for 17 years.

Jones is entering his third season coaching in the Rockies organization. He served as the Boise Hawks pitching coach in 2015 and 2016. Prior to 2015, Jones was the pitching coach at San Diego Christian College for five years and from 2006-2008, he was a special minor-league assistant with the Arizona Diamondbacks. During his 16 years in the Majors, Jones was a five-time all-star with 303 career saves.

Gonzalez joins Grand Junction as development supervisor in his third season in the Rockies organization. He was with the Boise Hawks the past two season as the hitting coach in 2015 and manager in 2016. His playing career spanned 13 years including parts of three Major League seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, and Florida Marlins.

Duff returns to Grand Junction for his fifth season with the Rockies.

Bailey is entering his second year with the Colorado Rockies organization having previously served as the strength and conditioning coach for the Boise Hawks in 2016.

