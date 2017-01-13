Girard Traded to Colorado

Milwaukee, WI--Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile today announced that the club has acquired forward Cody McLeod from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Felix Girard.

Girard has played the past three seasons in Milwaukee, recording 12 goals and 26 assists for 38 points while playing in 172 games. This season with the Ads Girard has eight points (3g-5a) and 29 penalty minutes while skating in all 35 contests. He hasn't missed a game with Milwaukee since April 17, 2015, a span of 111 consecutive contests.

McLeod has appeared in 659 games over 10 NHL seasons, all with Colorado, amassing 1,359 penalty minutes and 117 points (66g-51a). The Binscarth, Manitoba native has played in 28 games for the Avalanche this season and recorded 52 penalty minutes. He notched his first point of the season on Dec. 31 vs. the Rangers with a goal at 1:59 of the first period.

Originally signed by Colorado in 2006 as an undrafted free agent, McLeod has recorded eight fighting majors this season, fourth-most in the NHL. He led the League in fighting majors in 2015-16 with 12.

The Admirals are back in action tonight when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

