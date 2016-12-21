Gionta Agrees to One-Year Contract with the Islanders

December 21, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn- The New York Islanders announced today forward Stephen Gionta has agreed on a one-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract. He has also been recalled from the team's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Gionta, 33, has played seven games for Bridgeport this season and recorded a goal and two assists.

Last season, Gionta scored 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) and played all 82 regular season games with the New Jersey Devils. The Rochester, NY native finished fourth on the Devils in penalty minutes with 43.

Since making his NHL debut in 2010, Gionta has posted 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) and 93 penalty minutes in 270 regular season games, all with New Jersey. Gionta added seven points (three goals, four assists) in 24 Stanley Cup Playoff games during his lone post-season appearance in 2011-12, helping the Devils reach the Stanley Cup Final.

Prior to his NHL career, Gionta spent five seasons in the AHL with the Lowell Devils and Albany River Rats, collecting 146 points (63 goals, 83 assists) in 374 games. While in Albany, Gionta set a club record with 371 games played, ranked fourth all time in goals and third in assists and points.

Gionta played four seasons at Boston College, where he scored 90 points (33 goals, 57 assists) in 151 games. While at Boston College, Gionta helped the Eagles advance to two NCAA Frozen Four Tournaments, including an appearance in the 2006 National Championship game. He helped the Eagles win three straight regular-season Hockey East Championships (2003, 2004, 2005), adding the playoff conference championship during his junior season (2005).

Internationally, Gionta won a Bronze medal with Team USA at the 2013 World Championships (Sweden & Finland), scoring three goals in 10 games. Gionta scored two goals in six games while representing Team USA at the 2001 U18 World Junior Championships (Helsinki).

Marvel Night: Meet Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, and Spider Man at "Marvel Night" on Monday, Dec. 26th when the Sound Tigers battle their in-state rivals, the Hartford Wolf Pack, at 7 p.m. These popular characters will be available for pictures on the concourse with fans of all ages. A special Marvel package is also available for only $25! The package includes access to the game, a hot dog-chips-soda combo voucher and an official Storm superhero t-shirt! Call 203-345-2300 Option 7 to purchase or ORDER ONLINE NOW (use promo code MARVEL) .

For additional details or to reserve seats for any of the 2016-17 giveaway and theme nights, please call the Sound Tigers' front office at (203) 345-2300.

Executive suites and premium seat packages are also available by calling the team's front office at (203) 345-4841. If you are interested in group outings with your friends, family, co-workers, or clients an unforgettable experience at a discounted rate, call the group sales hotline at (203) 345-2300 Ext. 7.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.